Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.21 ($0.21). 457,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,040,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.93. The company has a market cap of £66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

