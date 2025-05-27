Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.21 ($0.21). 457,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,040,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
About Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Apple Sinks After New 25% Tariff Announcement—What’s The Bottom?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.