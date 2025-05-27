Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,220,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,273,887 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $16.82.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -213.95%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

