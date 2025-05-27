Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.68. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 595,251 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 13.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943,585 shares during the period. Inherent Management Corp. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Stories

