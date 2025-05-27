Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.21 and last traded at $227.92, with a volume of 49116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $4.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

