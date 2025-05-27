Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading 17.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 280,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 75,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

