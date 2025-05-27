Fair Isaac (FICO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO):

5/21/2025 – Fair Isaac had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/14/2025 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,225.00.

5/12/2025 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Fair Isaac is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Fair Isaac had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 11.5%

FICO traded down $195.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,498.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,982. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,919.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,974.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

