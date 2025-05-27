Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total value of C$279,000.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 721,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,501. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 4.28. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

