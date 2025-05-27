Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total value of C$279,000.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.1%
HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 721,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,501. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 4.28. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile
