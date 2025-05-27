Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.71. Approximately 10,127,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,679,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.