Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.43 and last traded at $133.83, with a volume of 82854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limbach presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Limbach Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

