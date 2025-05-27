Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.06. 695,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,158,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

