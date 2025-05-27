Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.24 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 415119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,377,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

