Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 40619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

