Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 810,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 259,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Generation Mining Stock Down 10.7%
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
Generation Mining Company Profile
Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.
