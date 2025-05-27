Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 131584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,083,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after buying an additional 130,557 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

