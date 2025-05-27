MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. MARA traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.93. 18,573,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,031,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in MARA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in MARA during the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

