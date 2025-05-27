Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $61.26. Approximately 5,449,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,155,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

