Top Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, United States Steel, Navitas Semiconductor, Micron Technology, GE Aerospace, and Chevron are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or service the goods and equipment used in construction, infrastructure and heavy industry. This sector typically includes firms in machinery, aerospace and defense, transportation and construction materials. Because their performance is closely tied to capital spending and economic growth, industrial stocks are generally considered cyclical. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,389,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. 7,655,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,016,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 30,698,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,571. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 181,147,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, hitting $241.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.06. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $241.58.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

