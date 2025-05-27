BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 21% – Time to Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.41. 63,502,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 31,456,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 22.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,219 shares of company stock valued at $532,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

