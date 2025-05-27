ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $761.21 and last traded at $757.22. 414,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,664,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $732.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

