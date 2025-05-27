CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.46 and last traded at $119.69. 17,732,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 17,857,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

