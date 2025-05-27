Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.45. 23,009,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 80,782,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

