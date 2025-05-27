Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $112.07. 2,376,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,013,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.