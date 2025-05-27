Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,209.69 and last traded at $1,202.18. Approximately 773,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,745,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,185.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $514.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,040.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $965.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.