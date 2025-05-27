Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 27th (AES, ASUR, ATMU, BLBD, CDTX, CMPS, CRWV, CVCO, DLO, FLD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 27th:

AES (NYSE:AES) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD). They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $163.00 price target on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $943.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

