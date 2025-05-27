ITT (ITT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ITT (NYSE: ITT) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2025 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – ITT was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2025 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2025 – ITT had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – ITT had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $179.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – ITT had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ITT stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.97. 192,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,619. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ITT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

