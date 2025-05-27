Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.46 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 2350757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Roblox Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,460,508 shares of company stock worth $171,774,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after buying an additional 1,681,263 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

