BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.71 and last traded at C$23.71, with a volume of 2132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.48.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.22.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

