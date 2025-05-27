Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $39.06. 939,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,724,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $89,862.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,692,141.68. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,506. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after buying an additional 327,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 740,641 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

