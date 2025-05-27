NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.56 and last traded at $135.00. Approximately 71,910,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 288,085,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

