ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.55, but opened at $138.86. ProShares Ultra Gold shares last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 340,377 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

