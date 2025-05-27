Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.94. 579,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,065,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $33,491.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

