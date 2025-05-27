Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,793,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 33,508,112 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.68.

DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,419 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

