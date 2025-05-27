Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 27th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Nuvve, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the development, production or distribution of renewable and low-carbon energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biofuel technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth potential while supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 245,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 1,075,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 1,746,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 199,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 13,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Featured Articles