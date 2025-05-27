Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide data storage, management, and backup services over the internet rather than on local servers or personal devices. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to firms that operate remote data centers and offer scalable, on-demand storage solutions for businesses and individuals. Demand for cloud storage has grown rapidly as organizations seek cost-effective, secure ways to handle ever?increasing volumes of digital information. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. 573,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. NetApp has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.33. 195,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,460. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $105.76 and a 12-month high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 3,418,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. 112,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.39.

