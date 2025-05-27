Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$174.91 and last traded at C$174.91, with a volume of 129901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$171.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total transaction of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

