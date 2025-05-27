Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 8638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,764,000 after acquiring an additional 938,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,585,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,213.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,414 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

