NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.72 and last traded at $123.22, with a volume of 377542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.75.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Up 3.1%

NetEase Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 157.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 594,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

