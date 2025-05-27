Automotive Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, United States Steel, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and related components. Investing in these equities provides exposure to the automotive industry’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation (e.g., electric vehicles), and regulatory changes. They encompass major automakers, parts suppliers, and ancillary service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,948,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,335,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. 93,471,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,170,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE X traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 28,590,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $276.35. 4,957,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.83. 4,784,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. 6,415,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,451,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 14,044,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,695,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

