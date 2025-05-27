Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 5,682 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total value of C$79,661.64.
Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.
- On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 333,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,992. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVA
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Apple Sinks After New 25% Tariff Announcement—What’s The Bottom?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.