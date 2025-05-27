Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 5,682 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total value of C$79,661.64.

Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.

On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 333,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,992. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVA. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVA

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.