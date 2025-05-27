Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company has a market capitalization of £973.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About Glenveagh Properties

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

