Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 3166090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

