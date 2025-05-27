Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of -0.59. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.16.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
