Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of -0.59. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.16.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

