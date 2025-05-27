Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Equitable Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 502,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,370. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. Equitable has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

