Insider Buying: Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Insider Purchases 68,958 Shares of Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,525.54).

Evoke Stock Performance

Evoke stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.40 ($0.77). 1,206,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,304. The stock has a market cap of £251.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36.70 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.90 ($1.27). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Company Profile

