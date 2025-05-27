Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Buys $17,880.61 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,418.57. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,019 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,608.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $64.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,560.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Martin Tuchman acquired 431 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $13,296.35.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

