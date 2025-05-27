MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. 254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
