Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 311,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 481,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Further Reading

