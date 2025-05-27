Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 311,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 481,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What Bonds, Oil, and Small-Caps Say About NVIDIA’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.