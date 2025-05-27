Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.85). Approximately 8,926,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,343% from the average daily volume of 618,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($10.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

About Zegona Communications

The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.09.

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.