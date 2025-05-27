Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 69560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- What Bonds, Oil, and Small-Caps Say About NVIDIA’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.