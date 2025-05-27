Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 69560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after buying an additional 190,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 183,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 127,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

