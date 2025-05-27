Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,699,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 4,146,661 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

